Raymond James Raises Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $50.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $595.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,704 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,104 in the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

