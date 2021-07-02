Raymond James Increases Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$5.25

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

SRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.29.

Shares of TSE:SRX opened at C$4.23 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.08 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$73.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

