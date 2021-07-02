Raymond James Begins Coverage on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $78.40 on Thursday. BRP has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $96.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 45,170.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.