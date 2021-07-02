Ragnarok Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $7,015.91 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00127472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00168013 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,222.67 or 0.99898069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.