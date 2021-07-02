Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 209,100 Shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) Stock

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 209,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Therapeutics Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Therapeutics Acquisition by 377.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

