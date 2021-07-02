Quilter Plc Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 36,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $199.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.40. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

