Quilter Plc Purchases Shares of 1,383 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

