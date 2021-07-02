Quilter Plc Buys 1,335 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

