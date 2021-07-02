Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.90 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

