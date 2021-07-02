Quilter Plc Acquires New Stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $326,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

