Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

