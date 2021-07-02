Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.