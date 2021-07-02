Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $351,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $50.00 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

