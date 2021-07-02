Quantbot Technologies LP Has $404,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 479.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

