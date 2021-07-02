Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 88,713 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 1,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

