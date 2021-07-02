Quant Price Reaches $71.95 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $868.69 million and $11.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $71.95 or 0.00214481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.16 or 0.00748645 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

