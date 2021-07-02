Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.02 Million

Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $99.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $88.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $402.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 197,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,745. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.60.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

