QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $79,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

