QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.