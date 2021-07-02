QS Investors LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,399 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $18,511,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 159,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

