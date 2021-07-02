QS Investors LLC Invests $365,000 in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Synlogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 227.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYBX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

