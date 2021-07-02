QS Investors LLC Invests $329,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $65,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $47,058,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $36,043,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $35,143,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

