QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.89 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock worth $2,543,666. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

