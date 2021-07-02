QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 55.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,224,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.