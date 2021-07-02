QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,700 Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 310,212 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

KIRK opened at $23.40 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.