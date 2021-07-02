QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.31 and a beta of 1.28. QAD has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QAD by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in QAD by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.