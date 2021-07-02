Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $346.07 on Friday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $229.37 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lennox International by 24.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 284.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

