Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

NYSE:WSO opened at $289.61 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $178.37 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.