Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Lowered by Barrington Research

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SYNNEX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.48. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,146 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

