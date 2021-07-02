Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lowered by Analyst

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

