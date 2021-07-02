Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for OFG Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OFG Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE OFG opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

