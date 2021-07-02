Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $56.61 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

