Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

FMC stock opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FMC by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

