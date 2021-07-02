Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

