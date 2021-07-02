Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.35.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

