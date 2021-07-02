Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

HTH opened at $36.63 on Friday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hilltop by 437.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hilltop by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

