Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pzena Investment Management worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

