PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $352,173.97 and $1,690.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,890.92 or 0.99889955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00032867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052272 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

