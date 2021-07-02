Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRPL. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,788.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.