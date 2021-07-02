Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,788.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

