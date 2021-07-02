Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.
Public Storage stock opened at $300.34 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.95.
In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
