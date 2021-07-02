Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Public Storage stock opened at $300.34 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

