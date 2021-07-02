Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 48,252 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 48,252 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $95,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.26. 363,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

