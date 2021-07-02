Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $174.03 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 59,901 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $174,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. 602,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,082,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

