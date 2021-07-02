Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $106,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,478,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,200,632,000 after buying an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $233.55. 60,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,983. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $182.62 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

