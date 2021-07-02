Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,687 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chevron were worth $131,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 385,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,802. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.