Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 23,146 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $81,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 172.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $1,843,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.09. 130,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,877. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

