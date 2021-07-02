Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 19,937 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Target were worth $70,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.53. 112,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,811. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $243.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.