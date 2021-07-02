Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 620 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of AMC Networks worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $16,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

AMCX opened at $65.99 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.21.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

