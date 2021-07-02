Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 233,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 116,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,135,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69.

