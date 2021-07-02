Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.